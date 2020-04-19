One of the leaders of the current red-black squad, midfielder Diego participated in a conversation with club members promoted by the club on FlaTV. Among several issues, shirt 10 spoke about the possibility of ending his career as a player of Rubro-Negro. Your current bond is valid until December of this year.

(Photo: Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo)

Photo: Lance!

– I’m not sure how many more years I’m going to play. It will depend on how I will be feeling, if my body will be corresponding, my head working … In the meantime I will continue and also according to the possibilities that I have ahead – said the midfielder in his participation in the first edition of the “Happy Hour of the Nation”, before following:

– The possibility of ending my career as a Flamengo player certainly exists. We do not have complete control over the future, but it is a possibility. If it happens it will be a source of great pride – concluded Diego.

In the club since 2016, Diego has already raised the cups of Carioca, Recopa Sul-Americana, Supercopa do Brasil, Campeonato Brasileiro and Libertadores. However, he has also gone through difficult times at the club. All these experiences make the midfielder, now 35, feel fulfilled in Flamengo.

– I feel fulfilled. All the experiences I had with the Flamengo shirt gave me property to say that I am very happy here, I love this club and that is why I went through difficult times and always kept the focus and hope that these moments of titles would arrive. Today, after all this time, I feel fulfilled, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want it anymore. We have the potential to continue winning and making history – projected Diego, one of the team’s captains.

Check out other answers from midfielder Diego, from Flamengo:



Football shutdown

At this point, it is difficult to specify what the impact of this situation will be. In the coming weeks we will have a greater sense. What I have been trying to do is to follow all recommendations to get back as physically fit as possible. The important thing is that we can finish the championships. That the schedule is revised and that we are able to fulfill all the games. This is essential for the functioning of all clubs and for players as well. It is the time to unite and each one do what is within their reach.

Reception in Rio after the Libertadores title

That party helped us to begin to understand the size of the achievement. Being able to celebrate meant being able to feel the size of the victory. That party made us savor and contemplate all that moment. It is something unforgettable. There are photos that look like montages. A unique moment for all of us players.

Most striking goals

My first goal, on my debut against Grêmio (2-1 at Mané Garrincha, in August 2016, for the Brazilian Championship), I scored with my head. A perfect start. The goal gave me confidence and certainty that I was in the right place. And the first goal I scored for Flamengo in Libertadores (4-0 over San Lorenzo, Argentina, in March 2017 for the Libertadores group stage). Maracanã was packed, the game was difficult. Playing Libertadores is really different, especially for Flamengo. Scoring that foul goal was a very special moment.

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going