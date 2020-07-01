After the tie between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid for date 33 of La Liga. The mattress team coach, Diego Simeone, attended Movistar + and left his feelings for the match, in which he was satisfied with the performance of his team and also gave his opinion on the situation that Griezmann lives in the culé team.

Simeone began by answering about the performance of his team in the match, claiming to be satisfied with what was shown: “We are very respectful of Barcelona. We know the quality of footballers in your squad. We came to play with the intention of having quick transitions, playing space with Carrasco and Lodi, Correa and Arias, Llorente and Costa to do damage to the spaces they usually leave when playing both on your field. I think the game was played in what we wanted, his goal came in an isolated move and the plays we were looking for began to appear until reaching the penalty, « he explained.

« They looked for a situation with Vidal, we the one from Costa, the one from Lemar and some that seemed like it could end better and we did not choose in the best way, but I am happy with the work of the footballers, » he said.

Later, the ‘cholo’ was asked about the complex situation that Antoine Griezmann lives in the culé team, after in such an important game, the world champion with France, only saw five minutes on the pitch: ‘Without words, ‘he replied bluntly.

With the tie, the rojiblanco team added 59 points and is in third position, 11 points behind the second Barcelona (70) and twelve from the leader Real Madrid (71). Partially, those of Simeone are in positions of classification to Champions League.