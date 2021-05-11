Diego Schwartzman surrenders to Auger Aliassime on his Rome debut

The Argentinian Diego schwartzman, number 10 in the world and finalist last year, surrendered this Tuesday to the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime (6-1 and 6-3) in just one hour of match, on his debut in the Masters 1,000 of Rome.

The Argentine player continues with his negative year, in which, despite winning the Buenos Aires tournament, he has a balance of twelve victories and nine defeats, including that of this Tuesday in Rome.

Schwartzman suffered a lot with the serve and delivered it five times before an Auger Aliassime who made the most of the bad moment of the Argentine to achieve the best result of his career in the Foro Italico.

The 28-year-old “Peque” fell for the second time in his debut in a tournament, after the setback suffered against Russian Aslan Karatsev at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Auger Aliassime will face the winner of the match between the Argentine Federico Delbonis and the belgian David goffin in the third round.