Diego Schwartzman qualifies for the Wimbledon round of 32

06/30/2021 at 10:15 PM CEST

Diego schwartzman, Argentine, number 11 in the ATP and seed number 9, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 and 6-4 in three hours and seventeen minutes to Liam broady, British tennis player, number 143 of the ATP, in the 30th final of Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The match data show that Schwartzman managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, in the first service he had an 83% effectiveness, he committed 4 double faults and achieved 61% of the service points. As for the British tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times and his effectiveness data is 88%, no double faults and 54% of points obtained on serve.

During the round of 32 the Argentine tennis player will play against the Hungarian Marton fucsovics, number 48.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) face a total of 238 tennis players and the final phase reaches a total of 128 among those classified directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and the guests. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.