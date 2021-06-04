Diego Schwartzman manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 12:00 CEST

The Argentine player Diego schwartzman, number 10 of the ATP and seed number 10, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros by 6-4, 6-2 and 6-4 in two hours and twenty-six minutes to the Slovenian player Aljaz Bedene, number 56 of the ATP. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that the Argentine player managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, got 68% on the first serve, committed 2 double faults and won 69% of the service points. As for the Slovenian tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, obtained a 54% effectiveness, made 9 double faults and managed to win 53% of the service points.

The next match corresponds to the round of 32 of the championship and in it Schwartzman and the German player will face Philipp Kohlschreiber, number 132.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is held on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players participate. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, including those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the invited players. In addition, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 13 in Paris.