Diego Schwartzman manages to qualify for the quarterfinals at the expense of tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff

06/07/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

The Argentinian Diego schwartzman, number 10 in the ATP and seed number 10, fulfilled expectations by winning in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros in three hours and two minutes 7 (11) -6 (9), 6-4 and 7-5 to Jan-Lennard Struff, German tennis player, number 42 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals.

Struff managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, while the Argentine tennis player managed it 8 times. Likewise, Schwartzman had a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 57% of the service points, while his opponent had a 54% first serve and 5 double faults, managing to win 53 % of service points.

During the quarterfinals Schwartzman will play against the winner of the match in which the Spanish player will face Rafael Nadal and italian Jannik Sinner.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) occurs between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited.