Diego Schwartzman manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of Benoit Paire

06/29/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

Diego schwartzman, Argentine, number 11 in the ATP and seed number 9, fulfilled the predictions by winning in eighteen hours and twenty-two minutes by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-0 to the French tennis player Benoit paire, number 46 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the Wimbledon 30th finals.

During the game, Schwartzman managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, in the first serve he was 63% effective, did not commit any double faults and achieved 75% of the service points. As for the Frenchman, he managed to break the serve once and his effectiveness data is 58%, 9 double faults and 51% of points obtained on the serve.

Schwartzman will face the British player in the 30th final Liam broady, number 143.

This tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face off. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, including those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the tournament and the guests.