Diego Schwartzman He is one of the players who deepens and reflects on his tennis status and the circumstances that continually surround him. And if you are interviewed by Juan Pablo Varsky, the opportunity to hear it is worth twice as much. In a talk that extended beyond the hour, the ‘Peque’ spoke about his training routine in the quarantine, the problems related to tennis and the need to change a salary distribution that for Diego is inadmissible.

The Argentine tries to keep the focus on the routine. “The truth is that the notion of days is lost but due to training and routine I keep remembering the order of days, because also on Sundays we have allowed ourselves to eat what we want so I remember well (laughs). We cannot go I have not touched the racket for 45 days, that is an eternity, I had never been like this, but when my quarantine began, my team brought me different things to train. “

ATP communication in this quarantine regarding cancellation of tournaments. “We have little information and notification. At first the way of communicating things was very bad and caught them off guard. Today we do not know much more than what is being postponed. I see it as difficult, because it is not played in a country, every week it is played in a different country, I think this year I find the competition difficult. And that is rare. Our holidays are 15 days and suddenly I have been training at home for 45 days, not knowing what will happen. to spend seven months training here until 2021? It would be healthier if they told us that this year was lost and to plan better, it is a huge uncertainty “.

Your opinion on the unification of circuits. “For me it adds having all the federations together. Today tennis is managed in such a way that each one is sold on their own. And I think that is not good for sports, not at all. That seems to me to be the general idea. There are many conversations between us and the girls, but it is not so fluid that they have both Tips to keep things moving forward. We have a WhatsApp group, which was created recently, in which things are voted, others are reported, and we are chatting. There is a manager for each section of the ranking and we talk around there. It is a very large group, with many opinions. But we try to generate changes, especially those who have always been more political than others. And it would be nice if things were changed. “

What should change in the world of tennis? “For starters, the prize money of many tournaments should improve, tennis is very uneven, it is poorly managed. It cannot be that the 150 of the world cannot live on tennis, but I think that this situation, that there are many federations, makes things difficult. Hopefully they can be changed, they are processes of many years. It seems to me that this cast is very bad. And the truth is that it is rare that we have to find solutions among ourselves to help those who have the worst time when the ATP or the Grand Slams, which generate millions and millions, could do something. And it will not be solved only with the attitude towards this tennis. Hopefully everything will be much more democratic. “

Schwartzman relates what his personality is like. “I am very obsessive, I try to find solutions to maintain myself, not lose anything. I look everywhere, in the people around me, I see videos of rivals, in former players, also with yoga, neuroscience, with which I try to incorporate things. Now I do a lot of yoga. I was already meditating on the past, managing my breathing, but as time went by I got closer to that. I was adding, talking to people, giving yoga and meditation classes. “

