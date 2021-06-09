Diego Schwartzman, fifth player to win more than one set to Nadal at Roland Garros

Statistics are capable of synthesizing part of the greatness of some feats, and although that of Rafael Nadal on Roland Garros is vast, there is a fact that is simply amazing. Diego schwartzman He has been able to win a set against the Spanish in this edition, in addition to the one that managed to scratch him in 2018, making the Argentine the fifth player to have won more than one set against the Spanish in the Parisian Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Robin Soderling Y John isner are the others.

Players to win more than 1 set @rolandgarros vs Nadal: Djokovic 7

Federer 4

Soderling 3

Schwartzman 2

Isner 2 – enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) June 9, 2021