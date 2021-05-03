Diego Schwartzman, expectations of the Mutua Madrid Open 2021

It is curious to see that Diego schwartzman He has only played one of the great clay court tournaments three times, such as the event held at the Caja Mágica. Firm aspiring to glory as soon as the brick dust tour arrives, the Argentine faces this Mutua Madrid Open 2021 with renewed illusions and the desire to give continuity to an upward trend in good feelings that he began to recover in Barcelona, ​​after a few hesitant weeks that cost him disappointments in Acapulco, Miami and Monte Carlo. It will be the first time that El Peque will be present in the capital of Spain with the top-10 vitola, a more than deserved award for his career, but in which he does not want to gloat, but to continue growing, as revealed in atptour. com.

“For me it was very hard to lose against Carreño in Barcelona, ​​in a tremendously demanding match and in which I had my options. I was very morally touched for a few days, but I know that if in Madrid I still have the sensations I experienced in that tournament, I will to have options “, recognizes a man who has established himself in the ATP ranking as the best non-European player on the circuit, a condition that he will show off in this edition of a tournament in which he has a balance of four wins and three losses. In 2019 he lost in the second round to Chardy and wants to redeem himself now, laying the foundations for the assault of Roland Garros 2021.

Schwartzman hopes to continue with an upward trend

It has not been easy for Diego to get here, and he is not willing to miss the opportunity to continue progressing. “I have been playing good tennis for good years, with notable performances in Masters 1000 and Grand Slams, but it is true that years ago I would not have believed that I was going to get here,” he says. “I’m confident, my tennis is still there and it’s just about being focused and repeating the good things for my tennis and my body, both on and off the court. My goal is to find out how I can be a better player,” he said. Diego schwartzman which will debut in the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 against the winner of the duel that faces Humbert and Karatsev.