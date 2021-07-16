Diego Schwartzman dreams of winning a medal in Tokyo 2021

The Olympic Games They happen every four years and paralyze the world. It is that it is the most popular and consumed sporting event behind the Soccer World Cups. In this sense, many athletes dream of experiencing an Olympic event in the first person and, in this way, being able to exchange experiences with colleagues from other sports. However, tennis players often have a different look since the tournament does not award points for the ranking or large economic prizes (for qualifying they are given an amount that does not reach the figures that are handled in the circuit). And, indeed, several players decided to get off due to physical issues or related to the coronavirus pandemic (daily tests, lack of public in the stands and other restrictions). However, Diego schwartzman you did not want to lose the championship under any circumstances. “I never hesitated to go,” he said in a press conference he gave to the media and in an interview with TyC Sports.

In addition, he stated: “I am happy to participate in my first Olympic Game and I really want to go and do well. Every time I have the chance to play for Argentina I give it a lot of importance because it is something that I like and enjoy.” And he added: “I always want to be present to represent the country.”

THE EXPECTATIONS YOU HAVE FOR THE TOURNAMENT

“Two months ago I had entered a downturn in which it was difficult for me to compete at the best level and I looked at the horizon and doubted. Luckily at Roland Garros and at Wimbledon my level and my energy improved a lot which gave me confidence,” he commented. In turn, he explained: “In Tokyo I played very well when I went to the ATP. I know I have to adapt to the time change and other new sensations, but it’s something I like. With all the casualties there and if I am lucky in the draw, I hope I can go from lowest to highest. I wish I can bring a medal“.

Likewise, Peque explained: “When I’m not playing well, cement helps me to be regular. In fact, I have almost the same number of victories as on clay. [en el último tiempo]Finally, he said that he will play in the doubles box with Facundo Bagnis. “We play several Challengers together and I know we can do well,” he concluded.