One of the most recognized grapplers in the history of MMA in BrazilDemian Maia is close to making his last fight in the Octagon. The native of Sao Paulo, he has been claiming that he will have a farewell fight to hang up his gloves and it seems that he found the rival for that fight.

Challenged by Maia, Diego Sánchez, is excited about the possibility of facing it and suggested Fight Island as the place of that fight.

“We are all encouraged to return to normal. On Fight Island? ” wrote the American responding to the challenge of Maia through their social networks.

At 42 years old, Demian Maia proved, over the years, to be one of the most successful grapplers in the JiuJitsu migration for Mixed Martial Arts. With a record of 28-10, the Brazilian is respected throughout the world, inclusive, He was a challenger to the belt twice.

The American comes from controversially beating Michel Pereira, in UFC Rio Rancho. In the fight, Sanchez he won the fight after an illegal knee kick by the Brazilian. After what happened, Diego decided not to continue fighting, where he was dominated in all rounds, up to the time of the incident.

At the moment it is not known when “Fight Island” will be ready for the fighters. According Dana White, the place is expected to be ready in the first week of May.

Since the pandemic of coronavirus began to wreak havoc with the world, with thousands of deaths, suspension of sporting events. UFC had to stop its operations, as well as other sports leagues, as a preventive way.

Thinking of alternatives, the president of UFC, Dana White, decided to adapt a private island to hold its events so that the government cannot influence the decisions of the place.

Upon cancellation of UFC 249, that the April 18th, and the two subsequent events. Dana I affirm that Fight Island It is a real project and that the company is working to adapt it and resume the organization’s programming.