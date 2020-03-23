Diego Sánchez ready to please Demian Maia

We already reported that Demian Maia, after his fight against Gilbert Burns, stated that he wished that his probable last fight in Mixed Martial Arts was against Donald cerrone or Diego Sánchez, has been “Nightmare” The one who has expressed his willingness to please the Brazilian, made it known through a publication on his official Instagram account, although he did not reveal any details.

Diego Sánchez comes from beating the Brazilian Michel Pereira, somewhat controversially, since “Demolisher” He illegally kneeled him and Sánchez told the doctor and referee of the fight not to be able to continue. The 38-year-old American veteran is 30-12 while his rival, the also veteran, but 42, is 28-10.