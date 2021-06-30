Diego Sanchez is considering signing with Bare Knuckle FC

The future of veteran Diego Sanchez is uncertain, but it appears that the winner of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter is not yet ready to retire.

Diego, 39, was present last weekend at a Bare Knuckle FC press conference in Miami. There, in addition to promoting the event, Sanchez spoke about the possibility of signing with the bare-knuckle boxing promoter.

“If I ever get into bare-knuckle boxing, it would be fun. I never really liked UFC gloves anyway. So I think it’s better. You have to choose your shots. You have to be smarter. You probably have to do a boxing match first, to warm up these hands. We’ll see. We will keep all options open. “

An important factor that could ease the transition is the good relationship between Diego and David Feldman, president of Bare Knuckle FC.

“I like Dave, he’s a good man. He brought me here, and it is not the first time that he pays me for flights to come. Dave is a solid guy, and I appreciate that. “

Since its founding in 2018, Bare Knuckle FC has signed several former MMA fighters. Some of the more notable names are Thiago Alves, Chris Leben, Artem Lobov, and Hector Lombard. Not to mention Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich, who will star in the event on July 23.

As for Diego Sanchez, although many of us would like to see him hang up his gloves and never fight again, the fighter seems determined to continue his career in combat sports. If so, it would be his first fight outside of the UFC in the last 16 years.