Diego Rico signs for Real

The second signing of Real is officially Diego Rico (Burgos, 1993). The left-back already has a new tenant after the footballer from Bournemouth has signed his new contract until 2023, for the next two seasons. Once you have successfully passed the medical examination to which you have undergone, rich will be presented tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. and will immediately be placed at the orders of Imanol.

Hiring Ryan gives way to the incorporation of rich: La Real, for the moment, has gone to the market to prop up the rear. A goalkeeper and a side make up the high chapters, in addition to the central Pacheco that rises from the Sanse. Navarrese, the other ‘foal’ for the first team, is the only new attacker. La Real has managed to close Rico’s operation for an amount of approximately one million euros. A price that fits into the club’s budget, a priority given the difficulties that the pandemic leaves in the economic section.

Diego

rich landed in Donostia from England in the last hours. The Burgos will join the preseason dynamics of the Real shot by his set-up with Bournemouth. Not surprisingly, he had been exercising normally for almost a month with his former team. While the Real negotiated his signing, the player has developed the conventional guidelines of a preseason, so he is ready in the physical chapter.

Powerful and complete side

Diego Rico arrives at Anoeta three years after the first contacts of the Real to sign him. Olabe takes a player who also took an interest Loren and that since 2018 it has always flown in orbit txuri urdin. The entente occurs when the side is 28 years old.

It is a very complete left-back. Leganés took over the services of rich in 2016 after his promising ways in the Second Division with Zaragoza – he was on the verge of promotion. The new realist stood out in Butarque, signing two seasons that attracted the attention of Bournemouth. The English left their meat on the grill and bought Rico for an amount that ranged between 15 and 18 million euros.

Diego Rico is 1.83, so his height is considerable. A corpulence according to his maximum virtue as a winger: power. Protected by a marvelous physical condition, the Real signs a side who usually protects the band with rigor, since it is difficult to overwhelm him, and who climbs the band with force whenever necessary. He is aggressive at the back and has a good hitting to bombard the area with quality centers. These are qualities that have led him to be the object of desire in the First Division. rich He has opted for an old suitor: La Real.