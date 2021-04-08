Diego Reyes makes a mistake and filters Erick Pimentel’s new club before being announced

The footballer Diego Reyes of the UANL Tigers of the MX League, mistakenly revealed the defender’s new club Erick pimentel before being announced, by publishing a photograph where he is seen wearing the uniform of the Bulls RGV FC.

Read also: Chivas: Javier ‘La Chofis’ López throws a dart at the Flock; ‘They were wrong’

What great brothers Vicente Sánchez and Erick Pimentel are cracks, what a pleasure to greet them “, was the message that Diego Reyes shared in his photograph.

The university central defender shared this image on Instagram, causing a stir on social networks, since currently Erick Pimentel has not been announced as a player for the team. USL Championship based in Texas.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

DIEGO REYES WAS SPARKED ♂️ The Tigres defender, Diego Reyes, last night posted on his instagram a photo where he was talking on a video call with Vicente Sanchez and Erik Pimentel, both wearing #RGVFC training uniforms. The problem? Erik has yet to be announced. pic.twitter.com/LCsuw7NsMP – Soccer Mind (@somoslamente) April 8, 2021

Pimentel, who was seen for the last time wearing the Deportivo Mixto de Guatemala shirt, would be the new signing of the Río Grande Valle team as shown in the image, being a teammate of Uruguayan Vicente Sánchez from Toluca.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content