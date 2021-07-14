Diego Reyes’ goal in the friendly Tigres UANL vs Austin FC

The UANL Tigres closed their participation in the preseason, facing the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX, facing Austin FC of the MLS, in a match where Diego Reyes scored the first goal of the night.

The UANL Tigers, led by Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera, have drawn against the Chivas del Guadalajara and lost to the Águilas del América, so they will seek to achieve their first and only victory of the preseason.

At minute 24, in a corner kick, Guido Pizarro managed to comb the ball in the first instance so that Diego Reyes later arrived to push the ball with a great header in front of the frame.

