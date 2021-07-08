Diego Reyes boasts “reunion” with Olympic champions

The Guadalajara Chivas drew goalless against the UANL Tigres in a friendly duel in the United States, which although it did not give many emotions, “served” for the Olympic champions of London 2012 to meet.

Through his Twitter account, Diego Reyes, defender of the Tigres, published an image in which he appears posing with Oribe Peralta, Miguel “Pocho” Ponce, Hiram Mier, Antonio Rodríguez and Javier Aquino, with whom the Mexican National Team got Olympic gold.

“The best experience of my life was with these characters, how nice to see them brothers!”

For the London 2012 Olympic Games, Hiram Mier was in Rayados, Diego Reyes in America, Javier Aquino in Cruz Azul and Oribe Peralta in Santos Laguna.

Antonio Rodríguez and “el Pocho” Ponce are the only ones who are in the same team, despite having been loaned to other clubs in the period from 2012 to date.

