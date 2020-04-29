The mandatory quarantine decreed in Argentina on March 20 changed everyone’s plans. In the case of Diego PerezIn the professional aspect, the program that led by El Nueve was raised together with Veronica Varano, Your fabulous weekend; and on the staff he ruined his first planned vacations with his wife without their children in the last 16 years, they were to start that same day.

“I am without work but I had the opportunity to save something and I can live a few months without working. If this situation continues, it can be desperate, but there are a lot of people who are having a serious time, and that too for one, beyond the bitterness of being locked up, it makes them feel bad, ”the actor said in dialogue with Teleshow from his house in Villa Urquiza, where he is complying with the mandatory quarantine with his wife, Mariela, and his sons, Sofia (16) and Nicholas (13).

Although throughout his life he has had varied jobs, his routine always had a common denominator: getting up very early. About 4 in the morning when he worked as a ticket agent at the San Martín station of the Miter Railroad, also in the early hours of the morning when he started rehearsing in plays, and at 6 from the arrival of schooling in the lives of his children . For this reason, he ensures that these days your “best routine” is to get up when your body calls for it, “Without taking two mates in a hurry”, and thus start the day much calmer.

Continuing with the routine, putting aside worries and everything that is already known has revolutionized this pandemic due to the coronavirus, Diego Pérez managed to see the positive side of the running of the bulls: spending more time with his family, looking each other in the face, returning to see those old movies that I wanted to revive a while ago. Download a change, as they say. AND He has a goal that, although he doesn’t let him sleep, represents a great challenge in the midst of quarantine..

–The best thing I’m doing, for a guy like me who always had a problem with being overweight, is sticking to the diet. Delivery arrives with meats and I am in Zoom groups and in contact with the professionals of doctor (Máximo) Ravenna, because I could go to hell with this. This is very important because I have 25 kilos down and I have been taking good care of myself. I need to do a little movement … We live in an apartment and the only thing we are doing is going up and down the stairs. I realized sometimes that I had to go shopping – and I take this opportunity to tell people who take it into account -: after being locked up for so long, when you go out on the street you can get dizzy. The sun makes you dizzy and when you walk you feel limp. I was dizzy, but it was just that.

“How have you been running the running of the bulls?”

“Actually, we make it fun.” The boys are doing it with enough affection and love, without denying so much. They always prefer to do other things than homework, but end up doing it. On the other hand I try to read, now I am with the book The owners of the world, by Eduardo SacheriI listen to music, I watch series … Before, I criticized my friends and told them ‘you see five or six episodes of a series in one night!’ And now I am one of the many that, since I have time, I see complete series. Or movies that I always wanted to see on DVD again.

—How do you handle the issue of overinformation?

“I try to inform myself once a day, not puff my head because I know it hurts me if I am informing myself all day.” It’s a lot of information: I try to make it fair. Once a day I turn on the television to see what new measures come out every day.

“What about communication with your relatives?”

“I try to communicate with my parents because they are both quarantined.” My old woman does not have a cell phone so we cannot make a video call, all to the line phone. With my sister we can make video calls and with my groups of friends too. In all, compared to many people who are having a hard time and are suffering, I wear it well, comfortably.

The barbecue area located on the top floor is the preferred place for the actor.. There he carries his mate equipment (with the brown and white colors of his beloved Platense, as well as many other details of this place of recreation). There he spends his time reading, watching series or listening to music with his record player. When time and desire play in his favor, his wife and the boys come up and share a meal. “At this point it seems like an excursion to get together in this part of the house,” he jokes.

—Are there times when 24-hour coexistence is complicated?

—There are times when I try to breathe deeply because the boys don’t want to do the homework and you get crazy, and the confinement makes you have an argument with your children, so my wife and I try to be relaxed so that can do things right. There is a lot of uncertainty. Today I am without the program, they promised us that when we can go back we will be there but with the media sometimes you cannot know and sometimes you are afraid. While the quarantine lasts we will be fine but later we do not know what we will find.

“What measures do they take for hygiene?”

—When we were told that we had to wear a mask, we made a very homemade one, we laughed ourselves out watching tutorials. Then we comply with everything they have told us: take the clothes out and put them in the washing machine when you come back from somewhere, I try to go to pharmacies and supermarkets that I know have their alcohol gel when you come in, I respect the distances… When I leave and arrive I wash my hands at home and take my time.

“Can you be calm in these circumstances?”

“I try not to go crazy and listen.” I inform myself, as I said, but I try not to listen to audios that do not correspond. When I was doing the program, we had been alerted that you only have to listen to the professionals, sometimes you get audios that are alarmist. So I try to read the corresponding pages. Then we tried to turn off the TV a lot and communicate with each other. That is one of the positive things I see from being 24 hours together: we have more talk and I highly recommend that they do so. These are the things that we will remember as a good experience. Communicate and look each other more in the eye. And less mobile, especially at lunch and dinner.