Diego Matamoros has had a difficult past few months. In mid-February it was reported to the press that her relationship with Estela Grande was over (a break influenced by the passing of Madrid by ‘GH VIP’) and a few days later, the young man premiered a channel on mtmad assuring that “each act has a consequence and each one of us has taken steps towards quite different sides”.

So once that chapter of his life is closed, the businessman seems very determined to continue his bachelor stage with the best disposition possible, and he has decided to take advantage of this time to reinvent himself and concentrate on himself. In fact, in the last video that was uploaded to your channel, Matamoros decided to reveal to his followers the pending cosmetic operation. As he explained, his intention was to have undergone surgery in March, but the coronavirus crisis (he himself has suffered from the disease) forced him to postpone the plans.

mtmad

And now that the situation seems to be returning to a relative normality, Matamoros has put his idea of undergo High Definition liposuction. As he himself explained, it is about “a technique that allows you to extract the accumulations of fat, in my case in the abdomen”. The son of Kiko Matamoros has pointed out that, although he has always had a good abdomen, “in the last two years I have left a lot compared to how I was.”

So, to completely forget about the subject and be able to boast of an impeccable ‘tablet’, the businessman has decided to trust cosmetic surgery. Yes, The move is not going to come out cheap: and it is that the intervention, as you have recognized, will cost you a whopping 4,500 euros. Hence the enthusiasm he shows with this novel technique that, as he has commented, is carried out with a laser and “It marks your entire abdomen exactly as if you went to the gym every day.”

Matamoros has never been shy about admitting his taste for the scalpel and aesthetic touches. And this is not your first experience in this regard, because You have already tried both Botox and Hyaluronic Acid and facial masculinization in the past. “I have no problem saying what I’m going to do”, he has stated, before referring to himself as “a very flirtatious boy”.