The last edition of ‘GH VIP’ was marked by the romance of Adara Molinero and Gianmarco Onestini, but in its shadow it seemed that another couple was going to emerge from the contest: that of Kiko Jiménez and Estela Grande. Their continuous approaches caused authentic emotional earthquakes outside the house of Guadalix de la Sierra, with Sofía Suescun and Diego Matamoros fed up and threatening to end their respective relationships.

Finally only Matamoros and Estela ended up breakingAnd it is that the mistrust and attitudes they had during those months took their toll on a marriage that had already overcome numerous crises. In recent days they have been especially active on their Mtmad channels and the memories, on more than one occasion, have flooded, especially in the case of a Diego who continues to live in the house he shared with the model.

That is why many had speculated on a possible reconciliation, but now the ‘Socialité’ program has settled the rumors, ensuring that Diego Matamoros has a new illusion: Carla Barber. According to some witnesses with whom they have contacted, the couple had been having breakfast this morning on a terrace in Madrid, showing the most caramelized.

The young woman divorced a year ago from Dr. Esquivel and has almost half a million followers on social networks. In her publications we can see the work she does as a plastic surgeon, an area that Matamoros has enjoyed on more than one occasion. Without going any further, in recent days he has gone to a clinic to remove the fat located in the lower part of his abdomen, an area that no matter how hard he works, he has not been able to define to his liking.

Carla is also a good friend of Laura, Diego’s sister, and on their Instagram profiles we have been able to see them together on more than one occasion. So far none of the parties involved has ruled on the information of ‘Socialité’, although a photograph uploaded by Barber has added more weight to the rumors. In the image she appears being hugged from behind with an arm in which the only detail that can be seen is a bracelet very similar to those that Diego usually wears. The young woman has taken special care to put her ‘best impossible’ message covering her partner’s forearm, one of the areas that could betray Matamoros due to the multiple tattoos it sports.