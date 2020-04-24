© Instagram Diego Matamoros

Diego Matamoros does not finish raising his head. It is clear that this boy in the quarantine is accumulating one after another the problems. Not only has she had to go through her coronavirus infection completely at home alone, but now she has discovered that her sister Laura has also tested positive. As if that were not enough, he had to see live on ‘Save me’ how his father Kiko Matamoros was very bad and confessed his health problems. But in reality, the worst sentence for Diego is the absence of his wife. Diego Matamoros is unable to forget Estela Grande and so he made one last attempt to get him back to his side. The boy has made a whole declaration of love that should melt his ex’s heart and finally bring about the long-awaited reconciliation.

“I still miss the one who is still my wife, because I have not separated. If life puts her to me, perfect”Diego declared to his friend Kiko Rivera during a live on Instagram. During the live, the son of La Pantoja suddenly became the influencer’s improvised confessor. And it seems that Matamoros does not care that Estela told what it is that prevents her from reconciling, he keeps trying.

And listen as Estela came up in the conversation, Diego threw all the meat on the spit confessing his love for her. “She is a super good girl, I speak from the affection and love that I have for her. I have completely fallen in love with her and I wish her the best, I love her very much and I don’t want it to go wrong. “

But just in case, Estela’s statement live and direct does not convince her, Diego has more weapons to use in his noble fight to win her back. And is that now He has decided to soften the heart of his ex by reminding him of his good times together by using the hastag # D13 on his Instagram who was the one who always accompanied the photos of the marriage as it was their anniversary day. The date was the symbol of love of the coupleEven he has it tattooed on his wrist.

Can Diego do even more to recover the love of his beloved? Of course he has it more than clear, right now or Estela or no other. And so he confessed: “Right now I have the door closed in the field of love. I’m not strong enough to start anything. I am in a period of mourning that either redirected my life or I had to push forward. Nothing comes to me to look for anything outside ”.