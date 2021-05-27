Diego Martínez stops being coach of Granada

05/27/2021 at 9:39 PM CEST

Diego Martínez will not be coach of Granada next season. The coach of the Nasrid club has communicated his decision to the club despite the fact that the entity’s intentions were to extend its link with a coach who will go down in Granada’s history.

“The coach of the Granada CF, Diego Martínez, has informed the Club of his decision not to continue leading the team. Board of directors He has shown Diego Martínez his desire to continue on the Granada CF bench and has put all his determination to achieve it, but he respects the coach’s decision and thanks him for his honesty.

Granada CF wants also thank the coach and all his coaching staff his effort, professionalism and success throughout his career leading the team, which has led the Club in three seasons from LaLiga SmartBank to 7th and 9th place in LaLiga Santander, a Copa del Rey semifinal and the first European classification of the history of the Club, reaching the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.The name of Diego Martínez will be forever linked to this entity and Granada CF is and will be his home. Thanks, mister. “

So read the club’s statement just a few minutes ago. He became the first coach in the history of Granada to complete three consecutive seasons in charge of the team. He promoted him to First, took him to Europe and has kept him this season.