Diego Martínez sees his people connected for the Old Trafford challenge

Apr 15, 2021 at 11:09 CEST

Diego Martinez, see his footballers “connected, prepared and serene” for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Europa League who will play this Thursday on grenade before him Manchester United, and was convinced that “at any time they can score and turn the tie around” after the 0-2 of the first leg.

“We need a perfect match and that is what we want to do tomorrow”, said this Wednesday at a press conference Diego Martínez, who believes that there are very useful things from the first leg because they had “a good performance in some facets”.

The technician, however, asked his own “more efficiency” because it will be what “determines the dynamics of the meeting” and also to play “with intelligence and serenity”.

Diego Martínez acknowledged that everyone is “looking forward to the match, but savoring the moment to be able to play in one of the best stadium in the world and with a special flavor”.

“I have told the players that I am proud and grateful. They have brought us here in a brilliant way and being able to experience it with them adds much more value to this, “said the coach.

“We are prepared for all kinds of games and for all kinds of circumstances. We do not know where the moment may be, but it will come, we will have our options. At any moment we can score a goal and turn the tie around, “he said.

Diego Martínez recalled that his Granada has achieved “impossible and unthinkable things”, for which he asserted that they are convinced of their possibilities despite the fact that they are aware that “it is very difficult”.

The coach said that they are clear about what to do, that to win they will need “everything from everyone at all times” and that the contribution of the players who come off the bench “It will be very important for the tie”.

“We believe in what we do and we go for them with the determination necessary to compete to the fullest. If this Granada and these players have something, it is that you have to believe in them to the maximum “, he stressed.