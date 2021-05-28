Diego Martínez says goodbye to Granada “satisfied and full”

05/28/2021 at 2:25 PM CEST

EFE

The technician Diego Martínez, who has rejected Granada’s renewal offer and will not continue to lead the teamHe said this Friday that he is leaving “satisfied and full” despite being “a painful moment” and that it is a “personal decision” that it has cost him “a lot” to drink after listening to the club and himself.

“I understand that my decision may not be shared, but it is my decision. Coaches have to make decisions and we live with them,” Diego Martínez explained this afternoon at a virtual farewell press conference for the media in which he was accompanied by leaders , players, technicians and club employees.

“Have been three years of brutal successes in the professional and the human, but also exhausting. All cycles in life have an end and mine here I think and feel that it has come to an end. We have to take a step and deliver the baton, and that Granada continues to evolve and grow, “he added.

Diego Martínez, who was moved on several occasions during his appearance, made it clear that neither he nor his agent have asked or demanded “anything” from Granada, and that there was “no financial negotiation with the club”, stating that “they have never” spoken of “numbers” and “not a word of salary”.

“It is a personal decision, I feel and I understand what is best, what I have and what I should do “, said of negotiations that have consisted of two meetings with Patricia Rodríguez and Fran Sánchez, CEO and sports director of Granada, respectively, also present at the farewell.

The technician acknowledged that he has been “avoiding personal contact” for a few days “with some players because if it had occurred” it would be more difficult to act objectively “, and that yesterday he communicated his decision to the team captains.

Diego Martínez, 40, who leaves Granada after three successful seasons, acknowledged that not continuing is a decision that has cost him “a lot” to make “on a personal and professional level” and that he has done so after “very intimate and very personal “, but leaves” satisfied and full “despite being” a painful moment. “

“You have to be true to yourself and to the values ​​that guide you beyond the pain of taking certain paths, I understand that it is the best for the club to continue growing. The club needs a new boost,” he said.

The Galician described as “fascinating” the “extraordinary adventure” lived in Granada, highlighted the “exquisite treatment” of the club in recent days and commented that both he and his coaching staff have left “to the soul” during the three years of work in the entity.

He stressed that “the connection and complicity” that has existed with the players and with all the Granada workers “cannot be explained in words” and “is priceless”, and that they have lived “a dream” during which they have been ” very happy”.

About your future He commented that he needs to “rest”, be “with the family” and “disconnect” because it has been emptied and that “from next week” it will study “if there is a possibility of work in the future” and if not, “to continue preparing.”

He wished the replacing coach “all the luck”, said that he would support him and have him “at his disposal” and stated that he will meet “an extraordinary group of people”, since “what makes the difference in this club is the people. “

“This is a goodbye and see you later, I will always be linked to this club, whether the coach or not. Wherever I go I will be one more Granada player and I will say it with pride,” concluded the coach.