Diego Martínez places the decision on his future at the end of the League

Contract ends

Granada CF coach Diego Martínez, the architect of the club’s last great seasons, a quarter-finalist in the Europa League and in the fight to qualify for European competition again, issued a resolution on his future at the end of the season, when “it will take the decision calmly “.

“Until the referee whistles the end of the last game, it will not be the time to take a few days to calm down and analyze this exhausting season, because from matchday 1 we have been playing three games a week. When the time comes we will make the decision with calm down, “Martínez explained, when asked in a LaLiga event about whether he will continue to coach Granada CF in 2021-22.

Diego Martínez: “It would be a shame to divert attention”

The Galician coach, who participated by videoconference in an event organized by the association of professional football clubs to comment on the end of the championship, said that what his squad is achieving this season is “so important” that it would be “a shame to divert attention “of the team’s work.

Granada CF, among the top scoring clubs in Europe

Granada CF is one of the four First Division clubs that appears in the European ranking of the teams with the most goals scored so far this season. The Nasrid have 79 goals in 54 games to date.

Likewise, the coach assured that his team “never” thinks of having reached the ceiling, but on a day-to-day basis and that for him it is “a pride” to represent Granada and fight for European positions against teams such as Real Sociedad, Villarreal or Betis, who precede them in the standings, where the Nasrid team is eighth with 45, the same points as Athletic Bilbao.

