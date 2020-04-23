Your browser does not support iframes.

At the end of March, Camila Sodi He used his Instagram account to announce that his daughter Fiona she had tested positive for COVID-19 and that she, who presented symptoms, also followed the protocols to deal with this virus.

By April and after completely isolating herself for more than 20 days, the actress revealed that she and her daughter had overcome the disease, and that they would remain confined until the doctor indicated it. A little over three weeks after the last announcement, the 33-year-old Mexican’s children were able to reunite with their father, Diego Luna, whom they have not seen since the first coronavirus infections were announced in Mexico.

Although the 40-year-old actor is very jealous when talking about his private life in public, he could not hide his emotion, after meeting with his little ones and during a video call with Gael Garcia Bernal, his partner in the “Ambulante” project, revealed the good news.

“Today was the first hug I could give my children and it meant life, it meant everything and I am going to keep looking for it, no matter how many restrictions arise in this new world, I am going to keep looking for it,” he said while They talked about the evolution that coexistence will have after the pandemic.

Luna also confessed that, during this confinement, there is not a day that she does not miss her father, «We have a thousand devices, we have thousands of things to be connected; However, not a day goes by that I don’t get up and long to give my father a hug and that, for example, is not going to be taken away from me, I don’t think I can get rid of him, perhaps other generations will grow up without those needs.

In this videoconference, Diego Luna and Gael García announced that this year’s edition of “Ambulante”, which will begin on April 29 and end on May 28, will take place virtually.

In addition, it was reported that, daily and free of charge, a documentary will be released on the official website of that project.

“We have to find a way to stay connected, to continue being part of a conversation in which you are indispensable,” said Diego at the end of his participation.

Let’s remember that when the niece of Thalia He gave the news about his contagion, he did it through his Instagram Stories, where he explained that she began to have all the symptoms, but that the one who “felt very bad” was her baby. Because she had a high fever, she decided to test her for COVID-19, and she tested positive. In this way, she knew that like Fiona, she had the virus in her body.

“The symptoms are different in everyone, I did not rise above 37.5 in temperature, stomach aches, people don’t know that, my stomach was upset, my mouth was dry,” he explained, with the intention that everyone knows the importance. taking care of yourself and paying attention to the signals your body can give you.

Finally, Sodi appealed to the public and asked them to be very united, because what humanity needs at the moment is peace. In addition, she assured that what motivated her to make her condition known was being able to raise awareness and spread a message of mutual care among the population.

“Let’s open communication, tell each other how we feel, what made us feel better and make us smile, it is a moment where we have to take life lighter,” he concluded.

However, the protagonist of soap operas published another moving video, where she expressed one of her major concerns about this delicate situation.

«I imagine all the children who do not have what my children have in terms of health and hygiene at the moment. So what I want most is to share with you my concern to help you, “he said in a live broadcast.

“Mrs. Everything is appreciated. Let us help the most vulnerable in this health emergency, ”he wrote with the publication that already exceeds 500,000 reproductions and thousands of comments that applaud their humanity.

