Diego Luna on the set of the new Star Wars: Andor series

Diego Luna will once again be part of the Star Wars universe, these are the first images of the actor for the Cassian Andor series.

After being part of the George Lucas saga in “Rogue One”, Diego Luna will once again play the rebel Cassian Andor in the series entitled “Star Wars: Andor”.

These images were recently leaked in which Diego is seen with a Shoretrooper in a moment that is located before “Rogue one”, where we saw his character for the first time.

The series takes place a few days before the rebellion against the Empire and the series of events that unfold in the film begins, so fans will not be able to miss it for the world.

The scenes that have been recorded to date have taken place in Cleveleys, within the county of Lancashire in England, where despite the bad weather they have not stopped the filming stages.

One of the points that always attract the attention of the Star Wars films is all the work that is done to put together surprising sets, and this case is no exception, since it is known that once again they will show us impressive landscapes during the plot .

Likewise, you will be able to see the way the Empire had power at its best before the Battle of Yavin occurred, so great special effects and unforgettable fight scenes are to be expected.

However, while no further details about the plot have been revealed, it is known for sure that this is a part of the story in which Cassian Andor’s spying skills will play a pivotal role.

Diego Luna has commented that bringing this character back to life is a dream come true for him, since he has always been a great admirer of Star Wars and the work of George Lucas.

At the moment, it is not only the fact that Diego has returned to his role that is striking, but the entire mix of talents that have come together from the script to produce and direct the project.

Among them are Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, Tony Gilroy, Beau Willimon, Dan Gilroy and Stephen Schiff.