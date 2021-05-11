Diego Luna in the new series of Star Wars: Andor

The Mexican was first seen in his character Cassian Andor, filming scenes in the north of England.

The new TV show is a prequel to Star Wars’ Rogue One, which will feature 12 episodes.

In the scene, Diego Luna was seen having an argument with a Coastal Defender Stromtrooper also known as a Shore Trooper.

As a wardrobe, the 41-year-old Mexican actor wore a beige sleeveless jacket over a battered shirt that he wore inside cargo pants.

As is customary in Star Wars projects, the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, but the show is said to be a spy thriller.

After the great success that the series of ‘The Mandalorian’ meant for Disney +, the chain has high expectations for ‘Andor’ and the premiere is expected in 2022.