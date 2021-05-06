Diego Luna in new images and videos of the Andor filming set

Nowadays, it is difficult for images of the filming of the series and film to arrive. The secrecy and security measures – even greater because of COVID – make it difficult for us to see images of the set. In addition, in the specific case of productions such as Marvel Studios or Lucasfilm, there has always been a lot of secrecy. However, today we add some footage from the filming of “Andor”, the third Star Wars series to hit the Disney + platform.

Not much material arrives but we do have the best glimpses we have had of the protagonist Diego Luna characterized as Cassian Andor for the filming of the series from yesterday Wednesday in England. There are no major spoilers in the images, but we can “scratch” some small detail.

In the images we can see Diego Luna, somewhat more shaven than he looked in his usual appearance in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” where he had a beard, along with some Shoretroopers. In view of other extras that we see characterized, it seems to be in some type of celebration or event in which there is some type of brawl or attack, according to the other leaked videos.

The scene was reportedly quite tense, and at one point Luna appeared to argue with the stormtrooper. All shot in front of a green screen. The shoot looked action packed as Luna was seen running around the set and waving her arms in the air with her hair tousled. There would also be stuntmen on set tied to long ropes, indicating some kind of scene in the air.

At the moment we still do not have many details about the series, beyond that it will be a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, and consequently, it will take us to a time when Cassian was not yet part of the rebellion. The series will premiere in 2022 on the Disney + platform.

Cassian Andor – @diegoluna_ on set in #cleveleys with a #shoretrooper filming for #andor for @disneyplus started today at the set on the promenade 📸 Gary @swffdhttps: //t.co/QW8evI7j35 pic.twitter.com/4WJTTHrEhl – Fantha Tracks (@FanthaTracks) May 5, 2021

Diego Luna spotted filming ‘Star Wars’ show ‘Andor’ for the first time https://t.co/MpoRApHLey pic.twitter.com/BrUe53iSwn – Page Six (@PageSix) May 5, 2021

‘Andor’ on set video of a scene being filmed! #StarWars #Andor pic.twitter.com/YWT321Usmg – Bespin Bulletin (@BespinBulletin) May 5, 2021