Diego Luna criticizes the authorities’ call regarding the coronavirus | Instagram

The Mexican actor and director Diego Luna seems not to be in accordance with the measures they have taken so late authorities so he’s criticized on his networks, but Internet users began to criticize him too.

Recently the actor turned trend in Twitter due to a message he shared regarding the Mexican authorities regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

This is how he also called on the people of create awareness and stay at home to prevent the virus from spreading around the country.

Yesterday night was when Luna expressed what he felt in your official account Twitter towards a tweet that was posted by the presenter Victor Trujillo where he shares a fragment of the speech of the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell.

In the famous video that has been shared by millions of Mexicans, the Mexican official called people to not leave their houses for approximately one month to fight the coronavirus.

The only way is to stay in our houses, en masse, all and all, and during the stipulated period of one month … this does not mean, as we have said from the beginning, that we will prevent further increases in cases, “said López-Gatell.

This was how he clarified that the cases Unfortunately will increase more and more and they will be much more serious even taking refuge from home.

Diego Luna: Vote for me, he will be a great president.

Chairiza: Bravo Diego, you are an excellent actor the best of Holywood

Diego Luna: It took them a long time to send us to Quarantine.

Chairiza: Bad little actor, now you think you’re an epidemiologist, you’re crap

– Alex Z N (@GTI_alex)

March 29, 2020

Let me be very clear, the cases will continue to increase and there will be serious cases and there will be deaths. What can be achieved is to slow down the contagion rate, “he exclaimed.

Due to that statement, Diego did not hesitate to answer to tweet criticizing the delay it took to realize the seriousness of the situation.

It has always seemed to me that Diego Luna (@diegoluna_) has the grace and talent of a lucky shoe box. But his good fortune does not also make him an epidemiologist and political scientist.

– Max Andrade (@maxandrade_)

March 29, 2020

It took them a long time to tell him that, but it came, # StayOnHouse, there is no other. And if you can, support those who have it more difficult today. Let’s take care of ourselves. “

Your comment generated thousands of reactions on the part of the Internet users and just as many people supported him, there were quite a few comments where he also they criticized by contradict since he months ago and since AMLO’s candidacy fully supported him.

“It took them a long time to tell us that …”

For güeyes like Diego Luna the shampoo brings instructions … https://t.co/I9eaL0rC0b

– J ỗ r g i † ỗ … (@memoriacorta)

March 29, 2020

Diego Luna must be one of those boyfriends who try to cut them for a year and when you finally succeed they tell you Ah no mames I had no idea

– Vegetable (@amiguiz)

March 29, 2020

That is why they began to do memes about it and created the trend of the composure that the famous actor was taking.

.