Mexico City.- The actor Diego Luna participated in an event of the “We Are One: A Global Film Festival ” he reflected on his quarantined experiences.

The director also expressed his opinion on the changes that the cinema will have to face after the pandemic, specifically in national cinema.

“It is a beautiful moment to seek to transform ourselves in many ways and I believe that cinema will have to do it too,” said Diego Luna during an interview with Estrella Araiza, general director of the Guadalajara Film Festival.

This live event was broadcast on the official YouTube channel, in which filmmakers and actors from around the world share time to raise funds in the face of the current health crisis on COVID-19.

From his point of view, one of the positive situations that the pandemic has brought is the visibility of what has been done in the world in terms of economy, community and society.

“For me the pandemic has brought the truth of who we are. We can see what we have done and think about how we want to relate to the planet, how we want to make movies and how we want to raise our children. ”

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: The Fidecine continues thanks to Del Toro, Cuarón and Iñárritu

The protagonist of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” said that in Mexico it is necessary to change the way of financing the films, because these supports, by focusing solely on filming, have led to the neglect of essential processes that a film Must have.

“Most of the money is for filming movies, I don’t think too much is invested in development, everyone is very focused on recording and I think this confinement is forcing us to spend time at the table rewriting, thinking about the production of projects and I think it is something that has to continue doing after the pandemic, “he said.

Diego Luna also shared anecdotes of his career and highlighted one next to the winner of the Oscar Guillermo del Toro award, whom he cataloged as one of his mentors. He asks for opinions of his some projects in the same way that he does with Alejandro González Iñarritu, Alfonso Cuarón and his close friend Gael García Bernal.

“Guillermo once said,‘ the movie is very good, I like your perspective, but I think it would work perfectly with a different actor, ‘”Luna confessed with a laugh, not to mention the movie del Toro referred to.

What is We Are One: A Global Film Festival?

“We Are One: A Global Film Festival” brings together the 21 most relevant film festivals in the world offering special online programming.

Until June 7, you can see on YouTube interviews, virtual reality content and more than one hundred films chosen by the various samples.

ALREADY SEEN: All the best cinema in the world in one place on your screen

The money raised, which currently amounts to just over $ 12,000, will be donated to the World Health Organization (WHO) for its enormous effort in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcasts that are made only through the official site of the event on YouTube, seek to promote cinema to generate changes in society by reaching audiences around the world through films.

npq

Diego Luna