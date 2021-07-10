Diego López points to Di Stéfano’s record with Espanyol

07/09/2021 at 5:48 PM CEST

Diego López will live a more than special season in the First Division. The goalkeeper is one of the captains of the entity and lived the bitter descent to Second. He stayed and was one of the culprits of the meteoric return to the elite of Espanyol and will start his sixth season as a blue and white. Undisputed holder and if there is no misfortune in the form of injury, Paradela’s will be under sticks in El Sadar against Osasuna on August 14. At that moment he is going to become the club’s oldest player to play in the First Division. A record that you want to beat.

“There is a mark that I would like to fulfill, to be the oldest Espanyol player who plays in the First Division. He would surpass the great Alfredo Di Stefano. I continue to enjoy and I am still excited. I’m feeling very good & rdquor ;, he admitted in an interview on ‘RAC1’. With 39 years and 284 days that he will have on match day, Diego will exceed the 39 years and 273 days with which the Argentine left the record.

The Galician goalkeeper is part of the group that this week has already started pre-season training and in that sense he assured that “We are really looking forward to it, we have come back plugged. The first training sessions are being very busy. We are a group that has been working with the same coach for a year now, something that gives us some advantage even to work better & rdquor ;.

Likewise, Diego López indicated that “although last year was already a great preseason, We must focus from the beginning on the return to First and how difficult it is going to be. You have to be very mentalized from the beginning & rdquor ;. As for his personal feeling, he acknowledged that “going back to work would say that it is more difficult for the goalkeepers. The theme falls, those first hits & mldr; hard to get used to & rdquor;.

Finally, the Paradela goalkeeper explained that “emotionally being in First shows. ANDhe last year we played in a category that many of us had not played in. We looked a little strange, aware of the difficulty he was going to have. The illusion is marking these first days of work. The group is very focused on starting the season very well and working a lot & rdquor ;.