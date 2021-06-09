Diego López, a silver veteran in First

06/08/2021 at 8:33 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Diego López will return to First from the silver category honoring the division he has left behind. Not because of the title of champion and Zamora with which he will arrive under his arm, nor because of the gray tones of his lush hair, but because will be the second oldest player in LaLiga. After Nino’s retirement, announced just three days before his 41st birthday, the Espanyol goalkeeper will only be outnumbered by Joaquin Sanchez. 105 days separate the two, who will play in the highest category of Spanish football with 40 springs.

They will be fulfilled by the Port of Santamaría on July 21, while Paradela will do it at the end of the year, on November 3. Joaquín, renewed until 2022 just two weeks ago, will remain fireproof along with the blue and white goal. His contract extension is not official but it is unofficial, once the teammates of ‘La Grada’ revealed a month and a half ago that he fulfilled the minimum number of games established so that his continuity was activated automatically.

Be that as it may, Diego’s continuity can only be read as good news. His relief in goal will come sooner rather than later, but aims to continue being a key piece in Vicente Moreno’s eleven in what will be his sixth consecutive season at RCDE Stadium. In the fifth, that of the long-awaited return to the elite, has continued to contribute invaluable.

It is true that it has had some other errors, but none have weighed more than the meritorious interventions that has accumulated throughout almost all the days of the regular Second phase. The Galician played 39 of the 42, conceding only 24 goals and leaving his clean sheet up to 20 times. Figures that speak very well of him and the defensive side of the team, everything is said.

He has never liked being the center of attention. He works in silence and in fact, when in April he was asked at a press conference if the marriage between him and the blue and white entity would experience a new chapter in Primera, the goal was meridian: “The important thing is that Espanyol is there, with or without Diego López & rdquor;. Now we know that it is. For how long? For its part, much more. “I will try to continue for more years. Until I see that it is difficult for me to go to training or that I am very bad and I do not stop a single one I will want to continue playing. We are very happy here in Barcelona & rdquor ;, the goal itself later recognized – about a month ago – in ‘El Larguero’. Maybe it will stay long enough to end up being a gold veteran.