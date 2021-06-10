Diego Llorente tests negative!

06/10/2021

Act. At 12:22 CEST

Diego Llorente has tested negative in the PCR tests carried out yesterday, both in the first test and in the counter-analysis, and, if this result is confirmed with the tests that will be carried out today and tomorrow, he could return to training with the rest of the group this Friday.

This has been stated by the Royal Spanish Football Federation in a statement. “In the case of Diego Llorente, the confirmation PCR tests carried out on Wednesday, June 9, had a negative result. The counter-analysis of the same test has confirmed the result in the last hours, so in the case of the central, there are serious indications that it is a false positive, “announced the Federation.

“In this sense, in accordance with health protocols, the player will again undergo PCR tests today Thursday and tomorrow Friday,” he continued. The central, who was complying with the respective quarantine at his home after having tested positive, now you only need that tomorrow and after the tests confirm your negative to feel part of the call for the Euro.