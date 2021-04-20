Diego Llorente scratches a point against Liverpool

04/19/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

In an environment of the most rarefied, especially for Liverpool, he had left. And the Klopp players, oblivious to the controversy that has revolutionized the world of football, left two points in the epilogue. Sané’s goal and Alisson’s saves sustained his team until 87 ‘, when Diego Llorente put a well deserved tie in the luminous.

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski (Klich, 79 ‘), Phillips, Helder Costa (Poveda, 67’), Dallas, Roberts (Pablo Hernández, 86 ‘), Harrison, Bamford

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Diogo Jota (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 81 ‘), Firmino, Mané (Salah, 71’).

Goals

0-1 M.31 Mané. 1-1 M.87 Llorente.

Referee

Anthony Taylor. TA: Dallas (25 ‘), Alioski (37’) / Firmino (39 ‘).

Incidents

Game played at Elland Road.

Leeds jumped to warm up with a protest shirt: “Football is for the fans”. Those from Bielsa also showed their disagreement with the new Super League. After the claim, the game. In the first minutes it was seen which team was most in need of points. It did not take long for the ‘reds’ to gain control of the party and to have the first approach. Thiago cut and took a shoe that Meslier had to send to a corner. The center of the field was from Liverpool and they found gold on the backs of the local defense. In one of these plays, Jota saw the boarding school of Alexander-Arnold, who gave the goal to Mané. The Senegalese’s happy face said it all, and it was that he saw the door again for the first time since January. Leeds, lacking in ideas, noted the absence of Raphinha in the attack. Those of Bielsa only generated danger in an exit error that Bamford missed.

Jota and Firmino’s notices woke up the ‘peacocks’. They greased the engine room and began to arrive with some assiduity in the ‘network’ area. And the chances started to come. First Helder Costa found a ball in the small area that sent over the crossbar in an incomprehensible way. Harrison ran into Alisson, who put out a saving foot to avoid the tie. Then Bamford lowered a long pass beautifully and slammed the leather against the crossbar. And Roberts, in a heads up, shot the dummy. Seeing is believing. But sometimes, football is fair. In the final stretch, Harrison threw a corner that Llorente sent to the back of the nets. Liverpool is still out of the top four.