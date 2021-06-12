Diego Llorente rejoins the concentration of Spain

06/11/2021

On at 23:24 CEST

The RFEF has officially announced the return of Diego Llorente to the Spanish concentration in the Ciudad del Fútbol. And he has done it through the sefutbol website.

“After testing positive last Tuesday, June 8, in a PCR test and leaving the concentration of the national team following the established health protocols, Diego Llorente has chained his fourth consecutive negative result in the confirmation tests that have been carried out since then”.

🚨 OFFICIAL | @ diego_2llorente rejoins the @SeFutbol rally. The international center has just returned to the Las Rozas facilities after learning of the last negative result in the PCR tests. ℹ️ https://t.co/YTM2iBJ93H#SomosEspaña pic.twitter.com/bOdTqVo4Zv – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) June 11, 2021

In the same information, it is recalled that, once the health protocol has been complied with, Llorente returns to normal.

“In this way, and following the follow-up protocols established by the RFEF medical services, this Friday, June 11, in the afternoon, the soccer player has rejoined the discipline of the national team in the City of Soccer.”

The selection will make its premiere in the final phase of Euro 2020 next Monday, June 14 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville against Sweden.