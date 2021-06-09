Diego Llorente, new positive in the selection

06/09/2021

On at 00:54 CEST

The Spanish team announced this Tuesday night a new positive for coronavirus. It’s about Diego Llorente, central defender of the ‘red’, which adds to the positive announced a few days ago by Sergio Busquets.

The Real Sociedad footballer has tested positive for the expedition this Tuesday in Las Rozas and He will leave the concentration of the national team in a medicalized vehicle towards his home, following all the established health protocols, as the FC Barcelona footballer did when his positive was announced. Except for Llorente, all other players in the national team have tested negative for PCR.

With the second positive of the selection, the group of summoned will continue to train individually and staggered to avoid contact between players and members of the technical staff, in the form of prevention.

The U21 team, after being all negative in the PCR tests, they played the game that the absolute had scheduled this Tuesday before Lithuania.

In parallel, Luis Enrique has called in a series of players to exercise in a parallel bubble and summon them in the case of not being able to count on some players due to the positives.

The Swedish national team, Spain’s first rival in the Eurocup, has also announced two positive for coronavirus this Tuesday, three days from kicking off Euro 2021.