Diego Llorente has only one other negative left to be in the Eurocup

06/10/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

The central of the Spanish soccer team, Diego Llorente, tested negative in a third coronavirus test carried out on Thursday, as reported by the RFEF, after its positive this week.

That means, according to the protocols, If you test negative for the fourth time in the PCR tests that the selection will be carried out this Friday, you can return to the absolute concentration when it is proven that it was a false positive.

In the event that the international footballer adds one more test with a negative result, he would rejoin the concentration of Spain tomorrow Friday.

The Spanish central Leeds United returned home very emotionally affected last Tuesday, after being the second positive after captain Sergio Busquets, in the selection bubble.

Since then, in the counter-analysis and subsequent PCR tests that it has undergone, It has been negative, so the doctors of the selection think that “there are serious indications that it is a false positive”.

This Thursday Diego Llorente has tested negative again, as confirmed by the Federation. It is the third in a row, which means that if you receive good news in the test that will be carried out first thing in the morning on Friday, you will immediately return to the concentration in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas and will be available for the premiere at the Eurocup on Monday against Sweden.

The Spanish National Team will continue to prepare in Las Rozas with all the work routines established in Covid-19 situations for its premiere at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.