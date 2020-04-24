No one achieved what he did. After a successful career as a producer and media creative in Argentina, where he is the owner and director of DK Group International and radio Delta 90.3, among other ventures, seven years ago Diego Kolankowsky landed in New York to venture into the musical genre. And he managed to be the first Argentinean to become a voter of the Tony Pemios, the most important internationally for the theater industry.

However, from one day to the next, everything seemed to fall apart. After hits like Spring Awakening, One in this island and Beetlejuice, the piece that was currently on the bill, the producer was preparing for the premiere of his most anticipated work, American Buffalo, with Laurence John Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss, when Broadway theaters had to lower their curtain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So Kolankowsky decided to come to Argentina to quarantine near his daughter, Amber, 9 years old. And he couldn’t help but be saddened by all that had inevitably been lost. However, in order not to decline, he clung to art. AND launched the #StayHomeJam proposal, a musical project that many artists have already joined.

“Where did the quarantine catch you?”

-In Buenos Aires. I was in New York preparing American Buffalo and we had about fifteen days before the first preview. But, seeing the move that was coming, the first week of March I decided to come here and began to postpone my return to New York. In twelve days Broadway was closed and then the borders of Argentina were closed, which was something I already anticipated. So luckily I was able to stay here, near my daughter.

-What was your feeling in the face of everything that happened, considering how much it cost you to earn your place on Broadway?

-At the moment the announcement came out that all theaters were closing, I had a feeling of anguish, of emptiness …Because they closed and it was not known when they were going to open again. And it was a stand that he could not control. Because I, in Argentina, continue managing my companies. But today, if I wanted to do something there, I couldn’t even travel. And all of that made me change my life. Because I traveled twice a month and had my routine spread between New York and Buenos Aires. And, after seven years of doing this, everything changed.

-And I’m still suffering. I had ten very bad days, of much anguish. Think that behind that there are also gigantic economic losses…

– I imagine it, more since there is no certainty about a possible reopening of the theaters.

-As it is. I don’t even want to mention it, although the losses are in the millions. But, beyond that, what affected me was the loss of a dream in which I came working. I was with a play fifteen days after its premiere. Obviously, health is beyond everything. But for me it was like a very deep emotional breakdown.

– And how did you manage to cope with that low mood?

-It was not easy. He grabbed me coming from New York, with a work that was not going to be premiered and with another one that was closing. Also, since I didn’t plan to be here, I had put the house in Buenos Aires under renovation and when the border was closed, I had nowhere to live. Now I am in a house that I rented in Olivos, but I am not close to my guitar, my books or my things. So it was quite a process in which, For the first time, I felt like I was losing my life. Because of the economic crisis because of what happened there and the business risk that I had here … (stops) I get sad.

–I was in mourning for ten days. And then I decided that I couldn’t stop, that I had to keep pushing. I am in charge of many families to whom I pay their wages, I have means. So I had to go out and fight. And as part of that reconversion, that feeling that I had to be reborn with my friends, believe what a virtual band could have been. Why the only thing he had on hand to produce was a song, for each one to make their contribution from home. And so #StayHomeJam was born, which is nothing more than a shoe we recorded on the basis of Sweet Child O ’Mine.

– and immediately the musicians were caught?

-I sent it to Tripa first (German Tripel), who recorded the voice and put it online. And parts of the theme began to arrive with artists from all over the world. Franco Friguglietti, from American Idiot, put in one more guitar. My friend Jonathan Terry, which is a Broadway performance, also recorded voices. They joined Sean Atterbury and Tyler Hardwick. And it was built as a virtual band to which people responded very well. In fact, the theme is already finished and I have a lot of tracks left that I can’t add. And we all receive a lot of love for that act. To me I got hundreds of messages of thanks. And do you know what was the most particular?

-Than I felt destroyed inside, but people saw that he had incredible energy. And it occurred to me to say: “You are thanking me and the truth is that I needed to receive this love.” It was like an act of healing, you know?

-Yes. He saved me, inspired me, kept me active … I was in the production company where I work with radio programs, but I was also creating a new product. It was like saying: “Let’s get together to do what we are lacking.” And it was so, community. Because I also feel that the world to come has to be healthier and much more supportive. This happened has to leave us some teaching. Because, if we don’t learn from this, we are going to make the same mistakes.

-Do you see the light at the end of the road?

-I know there will be light, I have hope. And what I want is that from these great tragedies, like from wars, we come out much more human and united. I always proclaim the value of the word, loyalty, honesty … And the truth is that I would like them not to be values, but to be standards. So I hope we all get better people out of this. But get out, let’s get out. And we will have to be creative to see how we are going to make art.

– Do you think about going back to Broadway? Or after this a new stage in your life begins?

– I doubted a lot about my future. I put so much energy and so much investment into New York. And it is not easy. People think it is fun to travel twice a month, when there are five days when you sleep two coiled in an airplane. With a very high physical and psychological cost. And more in my case, that I never stopped what I was doing here, but I was always adding activities. So at one point I thought, “There it is.” A friend said to me: “You are already a world champion, you have your Tony hanging on the wall and now you are going to create something else.” And I am sure that my curiosity will take me somewhere else. But I’m also sure I’m going to stay on Broadway, because I’m not going to let this crisis decide for me. So somehow I’m going to put American Buffalo on the bill.