Leopoldo Luque, the doctor of Maradona (America)

Yin and yang are two concepts of Taoism -philosophical and religious tradition of Chinese origin-, which are used to represent the duality that this philosophy attributes to the life of each one. This belief establishes that all light has its same portion of darkness, which generates balance between the parts. Perhaps some of this is what happens with the life of Diego Armando Maradona, all that luminosity that it displayed inside a playing field has its proportional counterpart outside it. Those darkness with which he has been fighting practically since he was born in the poorest area of ​​Villa Fiorito.

One of the big problems that the Ten He has been facing for a long time, even more since that January 4, 2000 when he was on . of death from a cocaine overdose in Uruguay, is his health. It was so, far from the ball and talking about his current status as DT of Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata, his GP provided details about the current diagnosis -and a compilation of the last years- of the 1986 world champion.

Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s GP, gave details about his patient’s diagnosis

« Diego is fine. Obviously, this quarantine is very difficult for all the people who are really isolated, like him, they feel it and a lot. This brings mood disorders. It is a reality that not only affects Maradona« Replied, almost immediately, the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, when asked how the former 59-year-old player is, in dialogue with the program Intrusos (América TV).

However, as the interview progressed, the health worker delved into the present of the Lobo’s coach, who recognized that he was not an easy person to attend to. « When I hear that they say that Diego is stuffed, I can’t believe it. Maradona is a difficult, particular patient and everyone knows it. The effort we make with the entire team is terrible to achieve the best that we can with it. My priority is Diego and his health. We have taken him several times to the Olivos Clinic, we have studied him and he is a person who varies his mood and habits, which are sometimes different and have a negative result on his health. The truth is that we are on him and sometimes the result is not as expected, but that of the pills is outrageous« He explained. And he stressed: « Treating a common patient is not the same as treating Maradona. »

For the neurosurgeon one of the biggest problems that infers on the health of the Ten are family problems

Luque emphasized the mood of Fluff, which is often affected by family disputes and the constant screen that is given in the media to these issues. « If you are in a bad mood, it affects what you eat, what you drink. When I see him, I try to tell him about anything but these troubles. I do not take sides because of family problems. What I can vouch for is that when you hear this it hurts you. He said he wishes he had all his children together. He talks about this and he breaks, he tells me that he suffers a lot« He confessed.

“This last weekend was Diego Maradona from La noche del Diez, his program. But this Tuesday he changed, he was no longer well. I called him on the phone and he didn’t want to talk. Undoubtedly, family issues are always negative for him, because anyone with his background, that addictive personality that he demonstrated with cocaine, needs a family environment. If the opposite happens, it is dramatic because the patient begins to want to come out of reality and a person with his background is never cured. It is treated. Relapses are part of any treatment« He added.

« Maradona is clean of cocaine, » said the doctor.

. (Agustin Marcarian /)

When asked about such relapses and the treatment carried out Diego, the neurosurgeon decided to clarify well what happens with the health of his patient: « He has had some prescription anxiolytics for quite some time. They are treatments that we continue because some medicines cannot be removed just like that. The body develops tolerance and drastically withdrawing them can cause problems. And the alcohol … He drinks, but we are working on it. Maybe today, on the phone, it is not the best way to treat it. He is an absolutely complex patient and this treatment is tailored to the patient and it takes his will for success. ”

Beyond acknowledging her drinking problem, Luque revealed that it is not easy to cope with all the problems that affect Maradona. « He, at times, has excesses with alcohol and at times not. This stand, this quarantine, these family problems are terrible for him. So when I hear it’s a pill issue … No, that’s simplifying a problem that has a higher understanding system, that has to do with family support. This is atypical, this quarantine, « he stressed.

Regarding drug use, Luque It was categorical: « Diego is completely clean of cocaine. Here the idea is not to come to cover or defend anyone, but to find clarity in things I hear. «

I kept reading:

The curious theory of a Barça legend: why Riquelme did not succeed at the club

Why Cruyff did not play the 78 World Cup: where and with whom did he see the final between Argentina and the Netherlands

Prawns, assists and a goal to remember against Uruguay: this is how Luka Romero, the Argentine promise, plays