Diego Helguera voluntarily surrenders to the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office

MEXICO CITY.

This Friday afternoon, Diego Armando Helguera Salgado was handed over, on whom an arrest warrant weighs for the crime of attempted murder against the young women Fernanda Cuadra and Fernanda Olivares.

This was confirmed by sources from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, who indicated that Helguera Salgado arrived at the headquarters of the FGJCDMX located in the Doctores neighborhood accompanied by his father and his lawyer.

The #FGJCDMX reports that this afternoon, Diego “N”, who has an arrest warrant for his probable participation in the crime of femicide, in an attempted degree, voluntarily turned himself in at the central facilities of this Prosecutor’s Office pic.twitter.com / 4RGZ5UCQgG – CDMX Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCDMX) June 19, 2021

On June 12, the 26-year-old man ran over the two young women with his car after he was driven from a party because he was intoxicated and made excesses.

One of them was dragged for several meters and although some young people tried to reach the aggressor, he fled.

Last Wednesday protection measures were decreed for the two women who are hospitalized due to the possible risk they could face.