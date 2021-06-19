Diego ‘H’, accused of running over young people, will have his first hearing

MEXICO CITY.- This Saturday the initial hearing will be held against Diego Armando H., a young man who ran over the young Fernanda Cuadra and Fernanda Polly Olivares, and who is accused of attempted murder.

Helguera’s lawyer confirmed that the Control Judge of the East Prison, who issued the arrest warrant, will hold the initial hearing to begin the process and resolve his legal situation.

According to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, Diego arrived this Friday at the headquarters of the agency, located in the Doctores neighborhood, accompanied by his father, the Major of Military Justice César H., who indicated that they had gone to comply with the judicial order against his son. His lawyer, Luis Espinoza, was also present.

Inside the facilities, personnel from the Investigation Police (PDI) completed the arrest warrant that was turned against him.

Diego was later transferred to the East Prison to be at the disposal of the judge who requested it, who will determine his legal situation in the next few hours.

Previously, the National Migration Institute had issued an immigration alert on behalf of the young man to verify and record possible movements in and out of the country.

On June 12, the 26-year-old attended a party in the Viaducto Piedad neighborhood, in the Iztacalco mayor’s office.

Diego, in an apparent state of drunkenness, carried out several excesses and, later, was captured by security cameras at the moment in which he ran over the two young women with his car.

One of them, Polly Olivares, was dragged for several meters and, although some young people tried to reach the attacker, he fled.

Last Wednesday the Prosecutor’s Office decreed protection measures for the two women, who are hospitalized in Balbuena and Xoco, as well as their relatives, given the possible risk they could face.

