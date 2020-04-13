In Italy they suggest that Diego Godín could leave Inter Milan a year after landing in the Milanese city. The Uruguayan central defender has not adapted to the neroazzurro team and could pack heading to the Premier, where they have already been interested in him.

As revealed by Tuttosport, eteams like Manchester United or Tottenham would already be considering going for Diego Godín in the next transfer market. In fact, it has also been linked to Valencia in recent weeks.

In the case of Manchester United, Diego Godín is an old wish of the red devils. The British, for several seasons, have already been interested in the Charrúa, but the former Atlético preferred to stay in Madrid despite the stratospheric salary that they sent him from England.

Diego Godin He arrived at Inter last summer after finishing a contract with Atlético de Madrid. The Uruguayan went from playing in a team that defends in his area to doing it far from her in the Italian team and also, with a line of three centrals and not two, as he was used to all these years being under Cholo Simeone.