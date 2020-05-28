With the resumption of football in Poland, defender Diego Ferraresso is one of the Brazilians who will enter the field this weekend. The defender of Cracovia Kraków has an appointment scheduled this Saturday (31), against Jagiellonia Bialystok, at 10am (from Brasilia), for the 27th round of the Polish Championship.

Diego Ferraresso in action for Cracovia Kraków (Photo: Disclosure)

After all athletes tested negative for COVID-19, the Polish league was allowed to resume activities. The 28-year-old spoke about the expectation of being able to play again after the stoppage period and tells about the preventive measures taken in this return.

– The expectations are the best, that I can return to play and be able to help my team on the field. The authorities here in Poland are doing their best so that the fans can watch the games and we, the players, can play again without any worries – said Diego.

More than a decade ago in Europe, the player did not play in Brazilian football. At 16, the Bulgarian naturalized defender embarked for the Old Continent, where he had spells with Litex Lovech, Chavdar Etropole, Loko Plovdiv and Slavia, from Bulgaria, before arriving at Cracovia Kraków in the 2016/17 season.

Today, with experience and experience in European football, the defender reveals that he has realized a dream of being able to act in Europe, but reiterates the desire to act for the first time in his native country.

– Playing in Europe is a dream that every boy has and I took this opportunity. I’ve been playing in Bulgaria for eight years and I’ve been in Poland for four years. Currently I have this desire to return to Brazil, wear the shirt of a Serie A club and feel the emotion of Brazilian football – he revealed.

