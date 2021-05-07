Diego “El Cigala” suffers a traffic accident when he collides with a hearse – El Sol de México

Spanish singer Diego el Cigala suffered a slight traffic accident in the eastern Dominican Republic, when his vehicle collided with a hearse, the artist’s legal representative, Marcelino Ozuna, informed Efe.

The accident occurred on the Autovía del Este, specifically at the Los Llanos intersection, San Pedro de Macorís province, when the Cigala was traveling with his family to Samaná, in the northeast, according to Ozuna.

Neither person involved was injured, although both vehicles were damaged, “but nothing that cannot be repaired,” the lawyer added.

Diego el Cigala was assisted on the spot by the Military and Police Commission of the Ministry of Public Works (Comiprol).

The Spanish singer, who has Dominican nationality, is preparing to perform on May 21 at the National Theater of Santo Domingo, with his show “Everything I have.”

Diego el Cigala has been active in music for more than 25 years with approximately twelve record productions that have received Grammy nominations and platinum records.

He has collaborated with artists such as Tomatito, Javier Limón, María Dolores Pradera and Diego García, among others.