Diego el Cigala is denounced for mistreatment and ends up detained



Diego the Cigala.

Photo: Diego el Cigala / Courtesy

Diego el Cigala is denounced for mistreatment and ends up arrested for assaulting his partner… The complaint was made by his wife, Dolores Quina Mendez, who assured that for two years she was a victim of verbal, psychological and physical gender violence.

According to various Spanish media reports, the complaint was made yesterday, Wednesday June 9, by Dolores in Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz, for having suffered physical and psychological abuse, and the police sent the arrest warrant to Madrid, where she was the singer.

This is how the police arrested him, the same Wednesday at the Hotel Catalonia Atocha, in Madrid. After having passed the night at the police station of Center, it was to judicial disposition before the Court of Violence against Women who is acting as a guard.

Dolores, is the second wife of the Spanish singer, with whom he rebuilt his life a year and a half after death of his first wife, Amparo Fernández, who passed away in 2015 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, after a long fight against cancer.

He was married to Amparo for 25 years and they had two children and, When Cigala was a widower, he thought that he would never find love again, until Dolores arrived. to your life. “Quina loves me, I love her and understands me like nobody else. I have pain and joy every day of my life. I see my children, my wife, my granddaughters and I push forward“He said a few months ago when he was interviewed in the middle of the pandemic.

Why did you use the expression ‘forward shot’? Because like most artists, during the pandemic and the confinement he had to suspend a long tour ahead of him and lock himself up with his wife and children at his residence in Punta Cana, where he has lived for many years.

Until the moment of this publication, Diego el Cigala was still detained and it was expected that a bond would be set for him to be able to return to the hotel, however, he would not be able to leave the country.

The Madrid-born cantaor has announced an extensive concert tour starting next Saturday and until November for Spain, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and the United States, within his world tour: ‘Everything I have’. Something that so far it could be suspended.

LOOK HERE THE MOMENT IN WHICH HE IS TRANSFERRED FROM THE POLICE STATION TO THE COURT: