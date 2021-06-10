Diego El Cigala is arrested for mistreating his partner – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Flamenco singer Diego “El Cigala” was arrested on Wednesday night in Madrid for allegedly mistreating his partner, the police reported this Thursday.

“He was arrested yesterday at 10 pm in a hotel,” a spokeswoman for the National Police told ..

The arrest came as a result of a complaint against him that his partner filed on Wednesday in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia (south), alleging “mistreatment” that occurred “on a regular basis,” according to the spokeswoman.

Diego Ramón Jiménez Salazar, full name of the 52-year-old singer, “has spent the night” in the dungeons of a police station in the center of the Spanish capital and this Thursday “will go to court in the Court of Violence against Women in Madrid” added.

El Cigala, winner of several awards for his discography in which the album “Lágrimas negros” stands out with the Cuban Bebo Valdes (2003), already had problems with the law in the past.

In 2004 he was sentenced to a fine for having made threats and sexist expressions against a flight attendant on a flight from Madrid from which he had to be evicted.

El Cigala, who has lived for years in the Dominican Republic, the country where he was nationalized, is planning a concert this Saturday in Nerja, Andalusia, which is still standing for the moment.