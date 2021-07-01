Diego Dreyfus responds to rumors about the fatherhood of Chicharito Hernández’s children

When the waters seemed calmer, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández’s life coach, Diego Dreyfus, He posted a podcast where he talked about his relationship with the LA Galaxy player, accepting that working with him has given him more fame in his work and categorically denying the rumors that have surrounded his work and friendly relationship with the footballer.

Taking advantage of the good footballing present of Hernández in MLS, Dreyfus assured that people outside the footballer’s environment and from him as his advisor, have judged wrongly and without grounds, as they are carried away by comments or video excerpts that are decontextualized.

Unfortunately through criticism I become more viral. The fact that people even spoke ill of me for working with Javier Hernández, a footballer, made me more famous, “said Dreyfus.

No, he has not finished his career and no, I did not finish his career or his life. And no, I do not like his wife nor are my children, his children are his; but they repeat pend …. that harm people “he commented.

The controversial coach assured that Hernández does not live his life so that the fans are happy or have them happy with their goals, so he asked all these fans to work on themselves to be happy and not wait for the Galaxy player to have a good performance to be happy.

