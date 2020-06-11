“Today”, “Come joy”, “Sale the sun” and “Vivalavi” are the morning programs of the main television networks, and since the beginning of June they were joined by the competition “Here with you”, the version by Heraldo Television bet to broadcast at 9am on channel 10 open signal.

audience levels achieved by “Today”, but it is striking that one of the collaborators who attracted attention in the Televisa broadcast is behind the Herald’s new project. “data-reactid =” 24 “> The premiere may have gone a bit unnoticed and could not represent danger for the levels of audience that “Hoy” achieves, but it is striking that one of the collaborators who attracted attention in the Televisa broadcast is behind the Herald’s new project.

This is an achievement for which he serves as the main presenter of the show, but it also represents a decrease in the exposure he was used to. And it is that it is not the same to appear on channel 10, as on the consecrated channel 2.

However, it would be necessary to remember how Di Marco took advantage of his screen moment on the main Televisa channel. Author of five books and self-styled lifestyle, nutrition and exercise specialist, he felt empowered to mercilessly criticize live celebrities.

Years of effort to appear on television, since in 2011 she worked on the program “Emotional Health” with the former Miss Universe Lupita Jones, were summarized in causing controversy in the program “Today”. He arrived at Televisa in the morning when Carla Estrada was in charge, but under the production of Magda Rodríguez, his section caught attention for criticizing men and women alike.

Diego said he saw her “with a few extra pounds”, inflamed and very neglected. “data-reactid =” 42 “> Not even the former Miss Universe, Alicia Machado, was saved from her scathing comments, because live and face to face, Diego told her that she saw her” with a few kilos of more “, inflamed and very neglected.

He criticized Pedro Prieto, driver of “Hoy”, for training incorrectly and said he had “chicken legs”; Even Andrea Legarreta confronted him and challenged him to have an x-ray done to see if he was natural.

the actress complained to Televisa executives; Although this was never confirmed, Di Marco’s “FIT Police” section did disappear from “Hoy”, but he assured that it was due to changes being made. “data-reactid =” 45 “> One of the most commented cases was the one of Danna Paola, whom he destroyed because he saw her “a little inflamed” and speculated: “He is getting into alcohol or he has a hormone problem.” In social networks they went to the jugular for criticizing a woman, and it emerged that The actress complained to Televisa executives, although that was never confirmed, Di Marco’s “FIT Police” section did disappear from “Hoy”, but he assured that it was due to changes being made to it.

In fact, his participation in “Hoy” went from being a bullying platform to a tips space to improve health, under the name “Sistema Di Marco”, as the most recent book he published as a manual to lose weight.

the most watched morning show on broadcast television, and now, although “Aqui tú con” is his personal project, he will have to settle for the reach of a smaller television station given the weight that Televisa enjoys. “data-reactid =” 51 “> His career on Televisa helped to forge the fame of Diego Di Marco, although that included his time of controversy on the program “Hoy.” However, the time when he appeared on “Hoy”, the most watched morning show on open television, was left behind, and now, although “ Here with you ”is his personal project, he will have to settle for the scope of a smaller television station given the weight that Televisa enjoys.

Read more